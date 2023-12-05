Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Amnesty report tracks years-long campaign of criminalization, unlawful surveillance against Wet’suwet’en land defenders

By Amnesty International
A new report by Amnesty International traces the years-long campaign of violence, harassment, discrimination, and dispossession against Indigenous Wet’suwet’en land defenders resisting the construction of Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquified natural gas pipeline through their unceded ancestral territory without their free, prior and informed consent. The report’s launch coincides with the 27th anniversary of the Supreme […] The post Canada: Amnesty report tracks years-long campaign of criminalization, unlawful surveillance against Wet’suwet’en land defenders appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
