Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the RBA raise rates again? Unless prices surge over summer, it's looking less likely

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Per person, we’re spending less this year – even on this year’s much hyped Black Friday sales. If that continues over summer and inflation stays low, a rate hike in February 2024 looks unlikely.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkmenistan remains unsafe for women
~ View from The Hill: government's announcement tsunami overshadowed by crisis over ex-detainees
~ Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
~ Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
~ Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access
~ Ghana: Invest More in Mental Health Services
~ Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists
~ At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter