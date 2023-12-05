Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: government's announcement tsunami overshadowed by crisis over ex-detainees

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government seeks to end the year with a series of new announcements, but the ongoing crisis with the high court decision overshadows the government’s work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkmenistan remains unsafe for women
~ Will the RBA raise rates again? Unless prices surge over summer, it's looking less likely
~ Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
~ Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
~ Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access
~ Ghana: Invest More in Mental Health Services
~ Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists
~ At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter