Human Rights Observatory

Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks

By Amnesty International
Reacting to analysis released today showing that thousands of fossil fuel lobbyists as well as the heads of several multinational oil companies have been given access to the COP28 United Nations climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, Amnesty International’s Programme Director of Climate, Economic and Social Justice and Corporate Accountability Marta Schaaf said: “For […] The post Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
