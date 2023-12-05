Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Blogger Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Olimjon Khaidarov during the announcement of the verdict on December 1, 2023. © @Sarvar Ziyayev (Berlin, December 5, 2023) – A criminal court in Uzbekistan sentenced a blogger from the Ferghana region to eight years in prison and ordered his social media accounts and channels blocked on December 1, 2023, for “insulting” and “slandering” public officials and for dubious financial offenses, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities had detained the blogger, Olimjon Khaidarov, 34, on July 29, as he was allegedly in the act of extorting money from the head of the central…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkmenistan remains unsafe for women
~ Will the RBA raise rates again? Unless prices surge over summer, it's looking less likely
~ View from The Hill: government's announcement tsunami overshadowed by crisis over ex-detainees
~ Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks
~ Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
~ Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access
~ Ghana: Invest More in Mental Health Services
~ Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists
~ At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter