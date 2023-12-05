Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment

By Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Emma Pakula, Senior Research and Policy Officer, Burnet Institute
Michelle Scoullar, Senior Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Ziyad Al-Aly, Director Clinical Epidemiology Center, VA St. Louis Health Care System, Washington University in St Louis
A promising collection of studies suggests taking antivirals such as Paxlovid during an infection could reduce the risk of developing long COVID.The Conversation


