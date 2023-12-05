Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
By Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Emma Pakula, Senior Research and Policy Officer, Burnet Institute
Michelle Scoullar, Senior Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Ziyad Al-Aly, Director Clinical Epidemiology Center, VA St. Louis Health Care System, Washington University in St Louis
A promising collection of studies suggests taking antivirals such as Paxlovid during an infection could reduce the risk of developing long COVID.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 5, 2023