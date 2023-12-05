Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Invest More in Mental Health Services

By Human Rights Watch
Read a text description of this video SOUNDBITE: Abena Freedom means waking up to do what I love without any restrictions, getting the necessary support, and also just feeling very liberated. VO: Human Rights Watch has been speaking with people who are locked up simply because they have a mental health condition, to see how their lives have changed since returning home to their communities. SOUNDBITE: Abena  I love art, I love yoga, I love hiking. You know, I love Africa. SOUNDBITE: Marian It is good to be, to be back to the community. My family has been very supportive. Their support is very…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access
~ Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists
~ At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
~ If you want to avoid ‘giving away your first born’ make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing contracts
~ What does Australian-grown coffee taste like, and how does it compare? Our research describes its unique 'terroir'
~ Pinchgut’s premiere of Handel’s Rinaldo sets a new benchmark for contemporary baroque opera
~ Iraq: UN team issues latest report on terrorist atrocities
~ Humans, rats and dogs pushed the takahē into Fiordland – new genetic research maps its dramatic journey
~ Implementing a basic income means overcoming myths about the 'undeserving poor'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter