Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last

By Indigo Willing, Social Science Fellow, The Sydney Social Science and Humanities Advanced Research Centre, The University of Sydney. Adjunct Research Fellow, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Sneakers were once traditionally associated with what fashion academic Naomi Braithwaite describes as “athleticism”: they were only considered in their relationship to sports.

But things have changed in one of the most significant yet overlooked style revolutions of our times. In the late 20th century, sneakers became the footwear of choice for youth and subcultures. In the 21st century, they are the defining footwear of our era.

Sneakers are ubiquitous:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
~ If you want to avoid ‘giving away your first born’ make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing contracts
~ What does Australian-grown coffee taste like, and how does it compare? Our research describes its unique 'terroir'
~ Pinchgut’s premiere of Handel’s Rinaldo sets a new benchmark for contemporary baroque opera
~ Iraq: UN team issues latest report on terrorist atrocities
~ Humans, rats and dogs pushed the takahē into Fiordland – new genetic research maps its dramatic journey
~ Implementing a basic income means overcoming myths about the 'undeserving poor'
~ Public health errors: Why it's crucial to understand what they are before assessing COVID-19 responses
~ What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades, with poorest countries still feeling the heat
~ How conspiracy theories can affect the communities they attack – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter