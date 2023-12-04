Tolerance.ca
If you want to avoid ‘giving away your first born’ make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing contracts

By Paul Harrison, Director, Master of Business Administration Program (MBA); Co-Director, Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University, Deakin University
Jeff Rotman, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Consumer Psychology & Co-Director of the Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University
Despite our best intentions, most of us rarely read the fine print and simply agree to terms and conditions while ignoring the consequences.The Conversation


