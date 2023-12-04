Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pinchgut’s premiere of Handel’s Rinaldo sets a new benchmark for contemporary baroque opera

By Daniela Kaleva, Program Manager, Researcher Development, Deakin University
Sydney-based Pinchgut Opera is internationally praised for research-driven revivals of baroque opera gems with an acute attention to historically-informed interpretation of the music.

In this production of Rinaldo, composed by Handel in 1711, they deliver a rare synergy of historical and contemporary elements, bringing to the stage a story about how conflicts can be resolved without bloodshed.

When the company embarked on producing Rinaldo in 2020, little did they anticipate the narrative they wanted to bring to the stage would coincide with another escalation of conflict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
