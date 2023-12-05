Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has today launched its global website as an .onion site on the Tor network, giving users greater access to its ground-breaking work exposing and documenting human rights violations in areas where government censorship and digital surveillance are rife. In recent years, a number of countries including Algeria, China, Iran, Russia and Viet Nam […] The post Global: Amnesty International website launches on Tor network to help universal access appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana: Invest More in Mental Health Services
~ Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists
~ At HOTA, sneakers find their well-deserved place in art galleries at last
~ Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
~ If you want to avoid ‘giving away your first born’ make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing contracts
~ What does Australian-grown coffee taste like, and how does it compare? Our research describes its unique 'terroir'
~ Pinchgut’s premiere of Handel’s Rinaldo sets a new benchmark for contemporary baroque opera
~ Iraq: UN team issues latest report on terrorist atrocities
~ Humans, rats and dogs pushed the takahē into Fiordland – new genetic research maps its dramatic journey
~ Implementing a basic income means overcoming myths about the 'undeserving poor'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter