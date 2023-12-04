Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans, rats and dogs pushed the takahē into Fiordland – new genetic research maps its dramatic journey

By Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Alexander Verry, Researcher, Department of Zoology, University of Otago
Examining the DNA of the takahē has upended long-held beliefs about how the flightless bird ended up on the southwestern tip of New Zealand. This new knowledge can help future conservation efforts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Implementing a basic income means overcoming myths about the 'undeserving poor'
~ Public health errors: Why it's crucial to understand what they are before assessing COVID-19 responses
~ What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades, with poorest countries still feeling the heat
~ How conspiracy theories can affect the communities they attack – new research
~ Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us
~ Holiday co-parenting after separation or divorce: 6 legal and practical tips for surviving and thriving
~ 'A deeply thoughtful and sensuous show': a rarely experienced intimacy with Louise Bourgeois
~ Will Japanese encephalitis return this summer? What about other diseases mosquitoes spread?
~ Was going to space a good idea?
~ Cruel summer ahead – why is Australia so unprepared?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter