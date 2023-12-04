Humans, rats and dogs pushed the takahē into Fiordland – new genetic research maps its dramatic journey
By Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Alexander Verry, Researcher, Department of Zoology, University of Otago
Examining the DNA of the takahē has upended long-held beliefs about how the flightless bird ended up on the southwestern tip of New Zealand. This new knowledge can help future conservation efforts.
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 4, 2023