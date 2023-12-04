Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How conspiracy theories can affect the communities they attack – new research

By Daniel Jolley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology, University of Nottingham
Andrew McNeill, Assistant Professor in Psychology , Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jenny Paterson, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Scientists have learned a lot about why people believe in conspiracy theories and how they harm society over the past couple of decades. Yet little is known about how the groups targeted by conspiracy theories feel and behave.

Our new research found that conspiracy theories can make people from their target communities want…





