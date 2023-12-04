Will Japanese encephalitis return this summer? What about other diseases mosquitoes spread?
By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Michael Walsh, Senior Lecturer of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Victoria Brookes, Lecturer in Epidemiology and One Health, University of Sydney
The last two summers have been swarming with mosquitoes thanks to near constant rain and flooding brought on by La Niña.
With the return of El Niño, and a hot, dry summer in store, what’s the outlook for Japanese encephalitis and other mosquito-borne diseases?
First, let’s look back at the last two summers
The boom in mosquitoes over the last two springs and summers didn’t just…
- Monday, December 4, 2023