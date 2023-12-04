Best books of 2023: our experts share the books that have stayed with them

By Jen Webb, Executive Dean (interim) Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra

Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney

Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University

Anna Clark, Professor in Public History, University of Technology Sydney

Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney

Carol Lefevre, Visiting Research Fellow, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide

Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University

Edwina Preston, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne

Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney

Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University

Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology

Julienne van Loon, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, School of Culture & Communication, The University of Melbourne

Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University

Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne

Oscar Davis, Indigenous Fellow - Assistant Professor in Philosophy and History, Bond University

Peter Mares, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University

Tanya Latty, Associate professor, University of Sydney

Tom Doig, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland

Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, Chair of Australian Literature, The University of Western Australia

Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney