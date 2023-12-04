Best books of 2023: our experts share the books that have stayed with them
By Jen Webb, Executive Dean (interim) Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Anna Clark, Professor in Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Carol Lefevre, Visiting Research Fellow, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide
Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University
Edwina Preston, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University
Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Julienne van Loon, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, School of Culture & Communication, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Oscar Davis, Indigenous Fellow - Assistant Professor in Philosophy and History, Bond University
Peter Mares, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Tanya Latty, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Tom Doig, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, Chair of Australian Literature, The University of Western Australia
Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Plan your summer reading or catch up on what you missed with The Conversation’s selection of the best books of the year.
