Endometriosis: It’s time to change the pattern of pain, stigma and barriers to diagnosis and treatment
By Sarah Seabrook, Research Assistant in the Department of Political Science, University of Waterloo
Alana Cattapan, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair in the Politics of Reproduction, University of Waterloo
Endometriosis often means years of severe pain, lost productivity and dismissed symptoms before getting a diagnosis — followed by ineffective treatment. New funding aims to change this pattern.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 4, 2023