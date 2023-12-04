Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting climate funds to conflict zones – a case for working with armed groups and local communities

By Ashley Jackson, Research Associate, Overseas Development Institute, King's College London
Conflict-ridden and fragile countries are among the most vulnerable to climate change and least prepared to deal with it. They are largely excluded from climate adaptation programmes and funding.

This is partly because funding is channelled through national governments, which might not be able to work in areas affected by conflict or beyond their control.

Civilians and armed groups alike are increasingly concerned about climate change. The international community, however, is doing little to address its impact in these vulnerable areas.

© The Conversation
