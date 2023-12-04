Exercise benefits physical and brain health in people with Down's syndrome – new research
By Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Marie Gernigon, Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology, Faculté des Sciences du Sport, Laboratoire CIAMS, Université Paris-Saclay
A 30-minute walk three times a week was shown to improve physical health and brain function in people with Down’s syndrome.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 4, 2023