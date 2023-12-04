Tolerance.ca
All the video games shortlisted for the 2023 Game Awards – reviewed by experts

By Theo Tzanidis, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of the West of Scotland
Adam Jerrett, Lecturer, Faculty of Creative & Cultural Industries, University of Portsmouth
David Stevenson, Assistant Professor in the School of Film, Trinity College Dublin
Emma Joy Reay, Lecturer in Games Studies and Game Design, University of Southampton
Henryk Haniewicz, Game developer and research fellow, University of Southampton
Michael Samuel, Lecturer in Digital Film & Television, Department of Film and Television, University of Bristol
Six games have been shortlisted for the 2023 Game Awards – the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars. Our academics review the finalists ahead of the announcement of the winner on December 7.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2


Platform: PlayStation 5

Modern life is tough. Maintaining the perfect work/life balance, managing your bills and other priorities – it’s complicated stuff. Add saving the world to that list, and Spider-Man has quite the calendar to manage. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings us two Spider-Men – Peter Parker and Miles Morales – as they balance…The Conversation


