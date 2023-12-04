Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrating Dick Marty, a Human Rights Champion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Switzerland Council of Europe investigator Dick Marty delivers a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, October 6, 2011. © 2011 Vincent Kessler/Reuters A human rights hero was rightly honored last week. Dick Marty earned a reputation in the 1980s as a dogged prosecutor of organized crime in the Swiss canton of Ticino. He later joined the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly where he produced a series of hard-hitting reports, exposing human rights abuses by powerful forces. On December 1, the Council of Europe honored…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
