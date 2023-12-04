With the end of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the creator economy is the next frontier for organized labor
By David Craig, Clinical Associate Professor of Communication, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
Stuart Cunningham, Distinguished Professor of Media and Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Even the world’s most successful creators can see their livelihoods threatened by social media companies that routinely change their algorithms and policies with impunity.
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 4, 2023