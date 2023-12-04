Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tackling climate change can improve public health in Africa – new report highlights how

By Chris Malley, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute York Centre, University of York
Alice Akinyi Kaudia, Associate Lecturer, University of Nairobi
Andriannah Mbandi, Lecturer, South Eastern Kenya University
Kevin Hicks, Senior Research Fellow, University of York
Philip Osano, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute
Youba Sokona, Vice-président du GIEC et professeur honoraire, UCL
African countries can simultaneously address climate change and improve public health by reducing air pollution. In many cases these actions also have other societal, economic, environment or health benefits.

Addressing these together is challenging because they are often the responsibility of different government departments. International climate change, health and development processes are often also separate discussions. However, for the first time, this year at COP28, a whole day will be devoted to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
