Philippines: Authorities must thoroughly investigate sickening attack on Catholic mass

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that at least four people were killed and dozens wounded after an explosion at a Catholic mass in the southern Philippine city of Marawi on 3 December, Amnesty International Philippines Researcher Jerrie Abella said:  “The sickening bomb attack at a university in Marawi City is gut-wrenching. The attack was even more alarming as it happened at a school gymnasium where students and other worshippers had […] The post Philippines: Authorities must thoroughly investigate sickening attack on Catholic mass  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


