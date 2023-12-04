Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Take Strong Rights Stance at Summit With China

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, December 17, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo (Brussels) – European Union leaders should take firm public stands on human rights concerns while meeting with their counterparts in China, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a letter to the EU leadership. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing to attend the European Union-China summit on December 7 and 8, 2023. “EU leaders should realize that…


© Human Rights Watch -
