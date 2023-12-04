Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Hun Sen to Hun Manet: The worrying state of free speech in Cambodia

By Mong Palatino
"Targeting journalists — particularly those who are reporting on human rights topics — undermines freedoms of expression and the press, which threatens the public’s access to information."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
