Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombian Disability Rights Activist Honored

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Mariana Lozano, a young activist from Colombia, is the 2023 recipient of the Human Rights Watch Marca Bristo Fellowship for Leadership in Disability Rights, Human Rights Watch announced today on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3. Click to expand Image Mariana Lozano, 2023 Marca Bristo Fellow. © 2023 Private Lozano has been an emerging advocate for the rights of young people with disabilities in Colombia. She has been a part of the organization Different Minds Multiactive Cooperative (Cooperativa Multiactiva Mentes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
