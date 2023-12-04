Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Mob Lynches Soldier in Apparent Hate Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lt. Patrick Gisore Kabogo © Private (Goma) – A mob lynched a military officer in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Goma in an apparent case of ethnic hatred, Human Rights Watch said today. The Congolese government should appropriately prosecute all those involved and take broader steps to curtail ethnic violence in the country. On November 9, 2023, a group of people attacked Lt. Patrick Gisore Kabogo, 42, a Munyamulenge, Congolese Tutsi from South Kivu province, whom they accused of being an M23 fighter because of his physical traits. Many people in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Hun Sen to Hun Manet: The worrying state of free speech in Cambodia
~ Could you move from your biological body to a computer? An expert explains ‘mind uploading’
~ We're in an El Niño – so why has Australia been so wet?
~ Colombian Disability Rights Activist Honored
~ UAE: Fossil Fuels Poison Air
~ Serbia: World Bank-funded digital welfare system exacerbating poverty, especially for Roma and people with disabilities
~ Australia: Increase Support for Women’s Rights Globally
~ Stay or go? Most older Australians want to retire where they are, but renters don’t always get a choice
~ At the End of the Land: an avalanche of images that invites us to sit alone in time and space together
~ Two charts in Australia's 2023 climate statement show we are way off track for net zero by 2050
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter