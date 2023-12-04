Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Fossil Fuels Poison Air

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A flame burns waste gas in a refinery and petrochemical complex in Al Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2018. © 2018 Christophe Viseux/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Dubai) – The United Arab Emirates’ fossil fuel industry contributes to toxic air pollution with a devastating impact on human health even as its government works to position itself as a global leader on climate and health issues at the United Nations climate conference COP28, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. December 4, 2023 “You Can Smell Petrol in the Air” UAE Fossil Fuels…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Hun Sen to Hun Manet: The worrying state of free speech in Cambodia
~ Could you move from your biological body to a computer? An expert explains ‘mind uploading’
~ We're in an El Niño – so why has Australia been so wet?
~ Colombian Disability Rights Activist Honored
~ DR Congo: Mob Lynches Soldier in Apparent Hate Crime
~ Serbia: World Bank-funded digital welfare system exacerbating poverty, especially for Roma and people with disabilities
~ Australia: Increase Support for Women’s Rights Globally
~ Stay or go? Most older Australians want to retire where they are, but renters don’t always get a choice
~ At the End of the Land: an avalanche of images that invites us to sit alone in time and space together
~ Two charts in Australia's 2023 climate statement show we are way off track for net zero by 2050
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter