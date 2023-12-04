Tolerance.ca
'The Labor family is broken-hearted': Albanese pays tribute to Peta Murphy, dead at 50

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Labor member for the Victorian seat of Dunkley, Peta Murphy, has died aged 50 after a long struggle with cancer.

Murphy was in the House of Representatives as recently as last week, asking a question on Tuesday about housing.

Her bravery throughout her illness has been greatly admired by parliamentary colleagues. She has been a strong advocate for breast cancer sufferers – her solidarity publicly reinforced by her decision not to wear a wig.

A highly emotional Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Murphy at a Monday news conference, saying “the Labor family is…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
