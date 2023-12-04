COP28: health is finally on the agenda – but there's more to do as we face continued climate extremes
By Kathryn Bowen, Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Annabelle Workman, Research Fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Arthur Wyns, Honorary fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Patrick, Academic Convener, Climate CATCH Lab, The University of Melbourne, Deakin University
Sophie Robinson, Research Assistant and PhD student. Member of Melbourne Climate Futures Academy., The University of Melbourne
The effects of climate change on health are getting more political traction. But there’s still more to do, particularly as the health harms of climate change are only getting more serious.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 3rd 2023