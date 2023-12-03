Tolerance.ca
A home among the gum trees: will the Great Koala National Park actually save koalas?

By Tim Cadman, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow with the Law Futures Centre and the Institute for Ethics, Governance and Law, Griffith University
Danielle Clode, Associate Professor (adjunct) in Creative Writing, Flinders University
For the proposed Great Koala National Park to actually help koalas, logging should stop and plantations should be added to the park.The Conversation


