Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For domestic violence victim-survivors, a data or privacy breach can be extraordinarily dangerous

By Catherine Fitzpatrick, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
A suite of recent cybersecurity data breaches highlight an urgent need to overhaul how companies and government agencies handle our data. But these incidents pose particular risks to victim-survivors of domestic violence.

In fact, authorities across Australia and the United Kingdom are raising concerns about how privacy breaches have endangered these customers.

The onus is on service providers – such as utilities, telcos, internet companies and government agencies – to ensure they don’t risk the safety of their most vulnerable customers by being careless with their data.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
