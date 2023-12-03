For domestic violence victim-survivors, a data or privacy breach can be extraordinarily dangerous
By Catherine Fitzpatrick, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
A suite of recent cybersecurity data breaches highlight an urgent need to overhaul how companies and government agencies handle our data. But these incidents pose particular risks to victim-survivors of domestic violence.
In fact, authorities across Australia and the United Kingdom are raising concerns about how privacy breaches have endangered these customers.
The onus is on service providers – such as utilities, telcos, internet companies and government agencies – to ensure they don’t risk the safety of their most vulnerable customers by being careless with their data.…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 3rd 2023