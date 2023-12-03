Tolerance.ca
The amazing NGV Triennial 2023 makes us question our world and forces us to see it differently

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
What the previous two National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Triennials have taught us is that the visitor should be prepared to be surprised, amazed and challenged. NGV Triennial 2023 does this in spades.

By the third iteration, the NGV Triennial has developed its own DNA signature. It is eager to redefine the parameters of art and design practice; it incorporates the entire curatorial team at the gallery; and the triennial interventions affect every level of the NGV building.

There is a case to be made, when the curatorial staff is large enough, for a project like a triennial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
