Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: World Bank-funded digital welfare system exacerbating poverty, especially for Roma and people with disabilities

By Amnesty International
Poverty-stricken and marginalised communities in Serbia are being pushed further into poverty as an automated welfare delivery system, funded by the World Bank, strips them of social assistance, said Amnesty International in a report published today. The report, Trapped by Automation: Poverty and Discrimination in Serbia’s Welfare State, documents how many people, particularly Roma and […] The post Serbia: World Bank-funded digital welfare system exacerbating poverty, especially for Roma and people with disabilities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
