Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has its first framework for AI use in schools – but we need to proceed with caution

By Lucinda McKnight, Senior Lecturer in Pedagogy and Curriculum, Deakin University
Leon Furze, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Federal and state governments have just released a national framework for generative AI in schools. This paves the way for generative AI to be used routinely in classrooms around the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lydia Davis' amusing, insightful stories address the estrangements of everyday life – and resist the hollowing of language
~ Classic Aussie cinema and new twists on old classics: our picks of December streaming
~ 4 tips to help your loved one with dementia enjoy the festive season
~ Hyped and expensive, hydrogen has a place in Australia’s energy transition, but only with urgent government support
~ Happy birthday AUD: how our Australian dollar was floated, 40 years ago this week
~ We all know about JobKeeper, which helped Australians keep their jobs in a global crisis. So how about HomeKeeper?
~ In Azerbaijan, five journalists arrested in ten days
~ Gaza: UN rights chief appeals for end to violence and a return to dialogue
~ Silencing Sarah Jama diminishes Canadian democracy
~ Payment controversy over ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ provokes questions about documentary storytelling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter