Happy birthday AUD: how our Australian dollar was floated, 40 years ago this week

By Selwyn Cornish, Honorary Associate Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Up until December 9 1983, officials used to announce each morning how much the dollar was worth. Even bankers were shocked about letting the market set the price – but it’s served Australia well.The Conversation


