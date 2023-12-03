Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s Fall Economic Statement signals the ‘right to repair’ your tech devices

By Anthony D Rosborough, Assistant Professor of Law & Computer Science, Dalhousie University
On Nov. 23, the Government of Canada released the 2023 Fall Economic Statement. In a bold move toward empowering consumers, reducing costs and promoting sustainability, the Canadian government has reiterated its commitment to the ‘right to repair.’

The right to repair is a public interest movement seeking greater parts, tools, information and software…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
