Human Rights Observatory

Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend, while in Finland it's 1 in 3. This is why

By Casper Lӧtter, Research fellow, North-West University
A very large percentage of South Africans who are released from prison end up being rearrested and being convicted for crimes again. The country has one of the highest recidivism rates in the world. Criminologist Casper Lӧtter sets out his findings in a recent paper on what can be learnt from Finland’s experience in reducing this trend.

What’s the difference…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
