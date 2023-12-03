Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Migrant Rights Essential to Climate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers at a construction site as the UAE implements a midday work break from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for laborers to help cope with the heat, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 15, 2023. © 2023 Rula Rouhana/Reuters (Beirut) – The preparation and delivery of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), which began on November 30, 2023, rests on the backs of migrant workers, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a questions and answers document about the issue. Migrant workers form 88 percent of the UAE’s population and occupy essential jobs,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
