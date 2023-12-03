Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP 28 Should Amplify Voices of Disability Rights Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Environmental activists with disabilities take part in a global climate strike on September 27, 2019 in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. © 2019 WF Sihardian/NurPhoto via Getty Images “If we don’t bring persons with disabilities to the table and think of an inclusive climate change response, we’re again looking at not just a future but a today where we’re leaving them out and behind.” As world leaders gather for the 28th global climate conference (COP28) in Dubai, they should heed these words from Nidhi, an advocate from India fighting for climate justice inclusive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend, while in Finland it's 1 in 3. This is why
~ African countries lost control to foreign mining companies – the 3 steps that allowed this to happen
~ COP28: Migrant Rights Essential to Climate Action
~ It's the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and Trinidad & Tobago still has a long way to go
~ A movement is growing across Africa and diaspora demanding reparations for the impacts of slavery and colonialism
~ A Senate inquiry is calling for a new 'behaviour curriculum' to try and tackle classroom disruptions
~ COP28: 7 food and agriculture innovations needed to protect the climate and feed a rapidly growing world
~ Santos, now booted from the House, got elected as a master of duplicity -- here's how it worked
~ Gaza war: what do we know about the hostage-prisoner exchanges and are they likely to resume?
~ PFAS forever chemicals found in English drinking water – why are they everywhere and what are the risks?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter