Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and Trinidad & Tobago still has a long way to go

By Guest Contributor
The most effective way to deal with the attitudinal and systemic barriers many people with disabilities experience on a daily basis in Trinidad and Tobago, is through legislative implementation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A movement is growing across Africa and diaspora demanding reparations for the impacts of slavery and colonialism
~ A Senate inquiry is calling for a new 'behaviour curriculum' to try and tackle classroom disruptions
~ COP28: 7 food and agriculture innovations needed to protect the climate and feed a rapidly growing world
~ Santos, now booted from the House, got elected as a master of duplicity -- here's how it worked
~ Gaza war: what do we know about the hostage-prisoner exchanges and are they likely to resume?
~ PFAS forever chemicals found in English drinking water – why are they everywhere and what are the risks?
~ Exhibition explores how the Victorians are being reimagined in contemporary art
~ Santos expelled from House not because of what he said but how he said it
~ Why are people still flying to climate conferences by private jet?
~ Sustainability schemes deployed by business most often ineffective, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter