Human Rights Observatory

A Senate inquiry is calling for a new 'behaviour curriculum' to try and tackle classroom disruptions

By Erin Leif, Senior Lecturer, Educational Psychology & Inclusive Education, Monash University
A Senate inquiry has found Australian students need specific lessons in how to behave.

The inquiry, which has been looking at “increasing disruption in Australian school classrooms,” said education authorities should introduce a “behaviour curriculum”.

What else did the inquiry find? And what did it miss?

What is this inquiry?


The inquiry is being conducted by a Senate education…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
