Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exhibition explores how the Victorians are being reimagined in contemporary art

By Isobel Elstob, Assistant Professor in Art History, University of Nottingham
As you enter Reimag(in)ing the Victorians, a quote from Oscar Wilde faces you from across the room: “The one duty we owe to history is to rewrite it.” Wilde’s statement draws the attention of visitors to two things. First, the fact that history is an ever-changing form of representation. And second, that it is form of representation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza war: what do we know about the hostage-prisoner exchanges and are they likely to resume?
~ PFAS forever chemicals found in English drinking water – why are they everywhere and what are the risks?
~ Santos expelled from House not because of what he said but how he said it
~ Why are people still flying to climate conferences by private jet?
~ Sustainability schemes deployed by business most often ineffective, research reveals
~ Destruction of Ukrainian heritage: why losing historical icons can leave a long shadow
~ Artificial wombs could someday be a reality – here's how they may change our notions of parenthood
~ Turmoil at OpenAI shows we must address whether AI developers can regulate themselves
~ Electric arc furnaces: the technology poised to make British steelmaking more sustainable
~ A Year of Anguish: Remembering the Killings and Sexual Violence in Kishishe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter