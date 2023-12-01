Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial wombs could someday be a reality – here's how they may change our notions of parenthood

By Stephen Wilkinson, Professor of Bioethics, Lancaster University
Nicola J. Williams, Wellcome Lecturer in The Ethics of Human Reproduction, Lancaster University
Sara Fovargue, Professor of Law, University of Sheffield
Our reproductive lives are considerably different from those of our ancestors, thanks in part to health innovations that have taken place over the past few decades. Practices such as IVF, donor eggs and sperm, womb transplants, surrogacy and egg freezing, mean that for many, there’s now more choice than ever before over whether, when and how to reproduce.

Yet, despite these advances, one aspect of reproduction has remained constant: the need to gestate (grow) foetuses in the womb. But what would happen to our notions of parenthood if technology made it possible to grow a foetus outside…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza war: what do we know about the hostage-prisoner exchanges and are they likely to resume?
~ PFAS forever chemicals found in English drinking water – why are they everywhere and what are the risks?
~ Exhibition explores how the Victorians are being reimagined in contemporary art
~ Santos expelled from House not because of what he said but how he said it
~ Why are people still flying to climate conferences by private jet?
~ Sustainability schemes deployed by business most often ineffective, research reveals
~ Destruction of Ukrainian heritage: why losing historical icons can leave a long shadow
~ Turmoil at OpenAI shows we must address whether AI developers can regulate themselves
~ Electric arc furnaces: the technology poised to make British steelmaking more sustainable
~ A Year of Anguish: Remembering the Killings and Sexual Violence in Kishishe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter