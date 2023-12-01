Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turmoil at OpenAI shows we must address whether AI developers can regulate themselves

By Yali Du, Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence, King's College London
OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT and a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), was recently thrown into turmoil when its chief-executive and figurehead, Sam Altman, was fired. As it was revealed that he would be joining Microsoft's advanced AI research team, more than 730 OpenAI employees threatened…


© The Conversation -
