Human Rights Observatory

ISRAEL/OPT:  Urgent need for a sustained ceasefire to end civilian bloodshed and mass suffering as fighting resumes

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the resumption of attacks by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip and rocket fire from armed groups into southern Israel after a seven-day truce ended, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said:   “We urgently reiterate our call for an immediate enduring ceasefire by all parties to […] The post ISRAEL/OPT:  Urgent need for a sustained ceasefire to end civilian bloodshed and mass suffering as fighting resumes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
