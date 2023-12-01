Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FTX and Binance: how latest crypto scandals could influence public opinion on digital currency regulation

By Pepper Culpepper, Blavatnik Professor of Government and Public Policy, University of Oxford
True believers in cryptocurrency have had a rough few weeks. The US government just fined Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – US$4.3 billion (£3.4 billion) for its involvement in money laundering.

It forced the firm to accept intrusive monitoring and demanded that its secretive boss, Changpeng Zhao, step down and pay a personal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emissions inequality is getting worse – here's how to end the reign of the ultra-polluters
~ Why men in 19th century Wales dressed as women to protest taxation
~ Colonized countries rarely ask for redress over past wrongs − the reasons can be complex
~ Who is still getting HIV in America? Medication is only half the fight – homing in on disparities can help get care to those who need it most
~ These programs make college possible for students with developmental disabilities
~ Bringing classical physics into the modern world with Galileo's Leaning Tower of Pisa experiment
~ Why all civilian lives matter equally, according to a military ethicist
~ How the keffiyeh – a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun – became a symbol of Palestinian identity
~ 'Wonka' movie holds remnants of novel's racist past
~ A First Amendment battle looms in Georgia, where the state is framing opposition to a police training complex as a criminal conspiracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter