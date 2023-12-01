Tolerance.ca
Who is still getting HIV in America? Medication is only half the fight – homing in on disparities can help get care to those who need it most

By Angel Algarin, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Arizona State University
Two-thirds of new HIV infections are among gay and bisexual men. Although cases have decreased among white men, they have stagnated among communities of color.The Conversation


© The Conversation
