Argentina's Brexit: why new president Milei is threatening to pull out of South America's common market
By Diego Acosta, Director of the Global Chair Nebrija-Santander on Migration and Human Rights, at Nebrija University in Madrid, Professor in Law, University of Bristol
Leiza Brumat, Senior Research Fellow at Eurac Research, Associate Research Fellow, Institute for Comparative Regional Integration Studies (UNU-CRIS), United Nations University
The right of Argentinians to work and travel looks to be under threat, as the new president threatens to leave a regional agreement.
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 1st 2023