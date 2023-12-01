Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, you can get syphilis of the eye – professor of ophthalmology explains

By Andrew Lotery, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Southampton
A cluster of cases of ocular syphilis has been reported in Michigan, US. The five women infected all contracted the disease from the same sexual partner.

While ocular syphilis is not that common overall, accounting for 1% of all syphilis cases this probably represents an underestimate of its prevalence.

Why is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andorra: Activist on trial for raising concerns about total abortion ban at UN meeting
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen's struggle to promote consensus on climate action at COP28
~ As Nepali villages modernize, mokha art is on the verge of disappearing
~ Birth and Death Intertwined in Gaza Strip
~ Tanzania Tour Risks Whitewashing Maasai Forced Evictions
~ Ukraine: Russian invasion has forced older people with disabilities to endure isolation and neglect – new report
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie film was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Social media ads are littered with ‘green’ claims. How are we supposed to know they're true?
~ UAE: Mass Surveillance Threatens Rights, COP28 Outcome
~ Alleged assassination plots in the U.S. and Canada signal a more assertive Indian foreign policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter